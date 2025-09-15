Income Tax Portal Not Working On Due Date? Complaints Flood Social Media
With only hours left to file returns, users have flagged issues that have been persisting since the first week of September.
The Income Tax Department clarified on Monday that the deadline for filing income tax returns or ITRs is September 15, 2025. Taxpayers now have less than 24 hours to file their ITRs and complaints of the portal being down are flooding in.
Even before the deadline, taxpayers had taken to X glitches in the portal along with the delays. With only hours left to file returns, users have flagged issues that have been persisting since the first week of September.
Technical glitch in Income tax site.— Rahul singh (@rahulietk275) September 15, 2025
Tried filing return since yesterday but website not moving . Tried whole night also.
Itâs a pathetic situation for tax payer of this country.
Helpline numbers not responding@IncomeTaxIndia @FinMinIndia @AnilSinghvi_ @ZeeBusiness @aajtak pic.twitter.com/NP1E7SffLM
This X users notes that the site has been down the previous night as well. The post also features pictures and videos of the website not loading information.
ð¨Income Tax Portal Ground Reality Check-14th Sepð¨— Abhas Halakhandi (@AbhasHalakhandi) September 15, 2025
Second day in a row, the Portal was completely dead during the day. From Login, AIS/TIS, 26AS, Tax payment, Return Submission to Verification â every functionality faced severe technical difficulties!!
ð Tax Professionalsâ¦ pic.twitter.com/WmZFFFZIaz
Users have also flagged issues with the AIS/TIS, 26AS, Tax payment, Return Submission and Verification, saying that every functionality faced severe technical difficulties.
Dear Income Tax Department, while denning our genuine request of date extension you people shamelessly stop portal without any prior notice on very last date. #ITRfiling #INCOMETAXPORTAL pic.twitter.com/11mOZkMRC1— CA Tushar â¹awat (@tushar12rawat) September 14, 2025
People have also complained about the timing of the issues on the website. The deadline to file returns remains Sept. 15, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes. They clarified that there will be no extension of the same after fake news of extension till Sept. 30 were floated.
If the Income Tax Return is not filed by Sept. 15, a late fee of up to Rs 5,000 may be levied. However, for taxpayers with a total income below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is limited to Rs 1,000.
Taxpayers who miss the deadline will be liable to pay interest at 1% per month (or part thereof) on any unpaid tax amount until they file their return after missing the deadline.
Filing after the due date may lead to the loss of certain benefits, such as the ability to carry forward losses (except house property losses) and claim specific deductions under the Income Tax Act, 1961.
If a taxpayer fails to file their return despite having taxable income, they may face a penalty of up to 50% of the tax avoided, under the provisions of Section 270A for under-reporting or misreporting of income.