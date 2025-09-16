ITR Filing Deadline Extended Till Sept 16 Amid Complaints Of Glitches On E-Filing Portal

The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 has been extended by another day, till Sept. 16, according to a release issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes late on Monday.

The last date for filing ITRs, originally due on July 31, was earlier extended till Sept. 15.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025," the CBDT said in a release.

To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 02:30 am on Tuesday.