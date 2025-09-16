ITR Filing Deadline Extended Till Sept 16 Amid Complaints Of Glitches On E-Filing Portal

Business NewsPersonal FinanceITR Filing Deadline Extended Till Sept 16 Amid Complaints Of Glitches On E-Filing Portal
To enable changes in the utilities, the Income Tax Department's e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 02:30 am on Tuesday.

16 Sep 2025, 12:20 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Income Tax Department has extended the last date for filing ITRs till Sept. 16. (Image source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 has been extended by another day, till Sept. 16, according to a release issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes late on Monday.

The last date for filing ITRs, originally due on July 31, was earlier extended till Sept. 15.

"The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRs for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025," the CBDT said in a release.

To enable changes in the utilities, the e- filing portal will remain in maintenance mode from 12:00 am to 02:30 am on Tuesday.

The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than seven crore tax returns have been filed so far, amid netizens complaining of glitches on the portal and demanding an extension. The e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing ITRs approached its end.

A number of chartered accountants and individuals have taken to social media over the past couple of days claiming that the IT portal is facing glitches while making tax payment and downloading AIS (Annual Information Statement).

Notably, ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5% year-on-year growth.

With PTI inputs

