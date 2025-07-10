ITR Filing: All You Need To Know About Income Tax Return Forms For Senior Citizens

Choosing the right income tax returns (ITR) form is important for all taxpayers. As the ITR filing for FY 2024-25 is in progress, taxpayers need to choose the ITR form depending on their income. Selecting the wrong ITR form may render your filing invalid.

With multiple ITR forms notified by the Income Tax Department, it could be confusing for many, especially for senior citizens, to choose the right form. It’s important to choose the right ITR form to avoid delays, notices, or rejections.