ITR Filing 2025: No Refund After E-Filing? Five Key Reasons Behind Delay—Here's What To Do Now

ITR Filing 2025: Many taxpayers receive their money in 2-4 weeks, while others receive it in a matter of days. The delay in refunds, could be a result of several factors.

ITR Filing 2025: Taxpayers should file their ITRs well in advance to avoid a last-minute rush.
ITR Filing 2025: Have you filed your income tax return (ITR) and e-verified immediately, but now awaiting refund from the tax authorities? However, even after several weeks, the Income Tax Department has not given any update on refunds. If you are facing this situation, it’s not unusual.

Income tax refunds could be stuck or delayed due to several reasons. Generally, it takes around four to five weeks for tax refunds, if any, to be credited to the account of the taxpayer after the ITR filing. For FY25, the ITR filing deadline for taxpayers who don’t need a tax audit has been extended to Sept. 15.  

However, even after filing your ITR within the deadline, it does not ensure quick refunds. Many taxpayers receive their money in 2-4 weeks, while others receive it in a matter of days. The delay in refunds, even after filing the ITR with due diligence, could be a result of several factors.

Delay In Refunds: Possible Reasons

1.    Processing Backlog

Simple returns, such as ITR-1, are usually processed faster, while complex returns, such as ITR-2, ITR-3 and ITR-4, require more time since they are reviewed in detail for business income, capital gains, and other related components by the Income Tax officials. System backlogs and the large volume of ITRs may also delay the verifications and processing of refunds.

2.    Mismatch In Income Data

The I-T officials may recommend further verification if the income details do not match those on your Form 26AS or Annual Information Statement (AIS). Even small variations can cause the processing of refunds to be delayed.

3.    Bank Account Errors    

Refunds may be delayed due to an inaccurate bank account number, an out-of-date IFSC, mismatched name-PAN information, or a default account that has not been pre-validated.  

4.    Outstanding Dues or Arrears

Any new refund may be adjusted to offset any outstanding appeals or taxes from previous years before it is issued.

5.    Extra Scrutiny

Refunds that seem large or suspicious are investigated further. The ITR remains open until it is resolved, and the I-T Department may send out reminders or ask for supporting documents regarding your deductions and exemptions.

What You Can Do To Fix Delays

It's advisable for those waiting for refunds to visit the e-filing portal regularly to check the status. Taxpayers need to validate bank details and raise a reissue request if needed.

Clearing of pending dues and a timely response to any Income Tax notice over a mismatch in ITR details in comparison to Form 26AS and AIS data may also help in expediting the refunds.

Taxpayers can also raise complaints online or through the Aaykar Sampark Kendra helpline, using the ARN and refund information from their ITR.

