ITR Filing 2025: No Refund After E-Filing? Five Key Reasons Behind Delay—Here's What To Do Now

ITR Filing 2025: Have you filed your income tax return (ITR) and e-verified immediately, but now awaiting refund from the tax authorities? However, even after several weeks, the Income Tax Department has not given any update on refunds. If you are facing this situation, it’s not unusual.

Income tax refunds could be stuck or delayed due to several reasons. Generally, it takes around four to five weeks for tax refunds, if any, to be credited to the account of the taxpayer after the ITR filing. For FY25, the ITR filing deadline for taxpayers who don’t need a tax audit has been extended to Sept. 15.

However, even after filing your ITR within the deadline, it does not ensure quick refunds. Many taxpayers receive their money in 2-4 weeks, while others receive it in a matter of days. The delay in refunds, even after filing the ITR with due diligence, could be a result of several factors.