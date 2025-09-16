ITR Filing 2025 LIVE Updates: Last Day To File ITR Today After One Day Extension
The Income Tax Department gave an extension to file tax returns late on Monday.
ITR Filing 2025 LIVE: Sep. 16 Deadline Applies To These Groups
The Sept. 16 deadline applies to individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and entities not subject to tax audit. This includes salaried individuals, pensioners, landlords and investors with capital gains, and small businesses or professionals opting for the presumptive taxation scheme (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE).
ITR Filing 2025 LIVE: Guide To File Returns In Event Of Multiple Income
As the deadline for Income Tax Return filing for financial year 2024–25 and AY 2025–26 is approaching fast, many taxpayers with income from multiple sources could be facing difficulty due to the complexity of tax computation.
The income from multiple sources, such as investments, capital gains, rental properties and multiple employers, should be declared properly in the ITR filing to avoid notices
ITR Filing 2025 LIVE: Users Still Complaining About Tech Glitch
Taxpayers on social media platform X are still complaining of glitches in the income tax e-filing portal while filing their returns. One user wrote, "No benefit of extending the deadline. Please extend it further."
Its 8:37 AM on 16th Sep morning and website is still not working. No benefit of extending the deadline. Please extend it further. #ITR2025 #extend_ITR_TAR_duedates #ITRfiling pic.twitter.com/559liLq9Hm— NISHANT (@niishaant) September 16, 2025
ITR Filing 2025 LIVE: Check Penalty Below
Taxpayers who fail to file by Sep. 16 risk penalties of up to Rs 5,000 (capped at Rs 1,000 for individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh), interest on outstanding tax dues, and delays in refund processing.
ITR Deadline 2025: Extension Due To Tech Glitch
The Income Tax Department on Monday said more than seven crore tax returns have been filed so far, amid netizens complaining of glitches on the portal and demanding an extension. The e-filing portal faced huge traffic as the deadline for filing ITRs approached its end.