ITR Filing 2025: Is Landlord’s PAN Card Needed For Claiming HRA Deductions?

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is underway and it’s time for the taxpayers to gather all relevant documents to claim various deductions. For salaried individuals, one of the most important aspects of their ITR filing process is the house rent allowance (HRA) exemptions.

HRA is a salary component given to employees by their employer to cover rental housing expenses. This expense can be shown in the ITR to claim deductions. This helps in reducing the total taxable income of the salaried taxpayers.

For AY 2025-26, the Excel-based ITR filing utilities for ITR-1 and ITR-4 released by the Income Tax Department outline some changes to the reporting of income and deduction claims by salaried taxpayers. These changes pertain to home loans and house rent allowance, among others. So, it’s important for the salaried individuals to carefully claim their HRA exemptions to avoid any error while filing ITR.