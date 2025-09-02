ITR Due Date In 15 Days: This Is How You Can Make Your Last-Minute Filing Easy

With only 15 days left for the income tax return filing deadline, it’s time for taxpayers to collect all relevant documents to report incomes and claim refunds. As the deadline of ITR filing for the year 2024-25 is approaching, it’s advisable to complete the process in advance to avoid a last-minute rush.

The deadline for filing ITR for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is Sept. 15. However, this deadline is only applicable for taxpayers who don’t require their accounts to be audited, as per the Income Tax Act, 1961.