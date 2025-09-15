ITR Deadline: Unable To Access E-Filing Portal? Tax Dept Shares 'Simple Steps' To Resolve Issue
"Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings," the Income Tax Department said.
The Income Tax Department on Monday shared some steps that could be followed to troubleshoot the issues which users are facing in accessing the e-filing portal. This comes as the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) approached towards its end.
Technical issues on the last filing day surged, with reports of slow loading, form-upload errors, and system failures affecting millions of taxpayers.
Several chartered accountants and individuals took to social media over the past couple of days, claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches. Netizens even complained that they were unable to log in into the e-filing portal.
The last date to file ITRs without penalty is Sept. 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal.
How To Resolve The Issue?
The Income Tax Department, on social media platform X, wrote, "Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings." The I-T department has listed some simple steps that can resolve such issues:
Delete temporary files → Press Win + R → type temp and %temp% → delete all files.
Clear browser cache & cookies → Go to Browser Settings → Clear browsing data (cache + cookies)
Use a different/supported browser → Latest version of Chrome or Edge.
Open in Incognito/Private Mode → Shortcut: Ctrl+Shift+N OR Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox
Disable browser extensions → Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools.
Update your browser → Ensure you are on the latest version.
Try a different network → Switch to another Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot.
"Following these checks usually resolves most local access-related difficulties. For further support, please connect with us through our official helpdesk/contact channels," it said.
KIND ATTENTION TAXPAYERS!— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 15, 2025
"Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal?
Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. These simple steps often help resolve such issues:
â¶ï¸Delete temporary filesâ¦
ALSO READ
ITR Deadline: Over 7 Crore Returns Filed So Far; Netizens Complain Of Glitches On E-Filing Portal
Notably, the earlier deadline for filing tax returns was July 31. This was later extended to Sept 15.
ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and the widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5% year-on-year growth.
With inputs from PTI