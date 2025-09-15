ITR Deadline: Unable To Access E-Filing Portal? Tax Dept Shares 'Simple Steps' To Resolve Issue

The Income Tax Department on Monday shared some steps that could be followed to troubleshoot the issues which users are facing in accessing the e-filing portal. This comes as the deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) approached towards its end.

Technical issues on the last filing day surged, with reports of slow loading, form-upload errors, and system failures affecting millions of taxpayers.

Several chartered accountants and individuals took to social media over the past couple of days, claiming that the I-T portal is facing glitches. Netizens even complained that they were unable to log in into the e-filing portal.

The last date to file ITRs without penalty is Sept. 15 for income earned in 2024-25 fiscal.