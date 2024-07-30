ITR Deadline: Tax Practitioners' Federation Urges One Month Extension

The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners has urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes to extend the deadline for filing of income-tax returns for assessment year 2024–25 to Aug. 31 amid significant disruptions caused by natural calamities and technical issues that have hindered the process in many states.

In a memorandum to the CBDT, AIFTP President Narayan Jain and SM Surana, chairperson of the Direct Tax Representation Committee, highlighted the severe impact of recent floods in multiple states, which have disrupted normal business operations and the filing process.

Landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have exacerbated the situation, complicating efforts to meet the current deadline, according to the memorandum. It also cited issues with the income-tax portal and related software, which have been a persistent source of frustration for taxpayers and tax practitioners.