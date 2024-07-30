ITR Deadline: Tax Practitioners' Federation Urges One Month Extension
Difficulties in downloading, verifying essential forms have been reported, hampering the smooth completion of the filings, the memorandum says.
The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners has urged the Central Board of Direct Taxes to extend the deadline for filing of income-tax returns for assessment year 2024–25 to Aug. 31 amid significant disruptions caused by natural calamities and technical issues that have hindered the process in many states.
In a memorandum to the CBDT, AIFTP President Narayan Jain and SM Surana, chairperson of the Direct Tax Representation Committee, highlighted the severe impact of recent floods in multiple states, which have disrupted normal business operations and the filing process.
Landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have exacerbated the situation, complicating efforts to meet the current deadline, according to the memorandum. It also cited issues with the income-tax portal and related software, which have been a persistent source of frustration for taxpayers and tax practitioners.
Difficulties in downloading and verifying essential forms have been reported, hampering the smooth completion of return filings. The process of paying self-assessment tax through banks and obtaining necessary challans has proven to be time-consuming, adding to the burden on taxpayers, the memorandum highlighted.
The AIFTP urged the CBDT to consider the extension of the filing deadline as a necessary measure to alleviate the difficulties faced by taxpayers and professionals. The extension to Aug. 31 will provide the much-needed relief and ensure that individuals and businesses have adequate time to comply with tax-filing requirements amid the disruptions, it said.
The CBDT has not yet responded to the request.
(With inputs from PTI)