Is Gold Really The Safest Investment? Myths And Facts Every Investor Should Know

Rs 1 lakh invested in gold in 2003 would have grown to around Rs 6.5 lakh by 2023, while the same amount invested in the Nifty 50 during the same period would have increased nearly four times more, reaching close to Rs 24 lakh, a financial expert has found.

Gold has long been considered a "safe haven" investment. Its tangible nature and stability appeal to conservative investors, especially during market downturns or financial crises. Equities, while riskier, have historically offered far higher long-term returns.

Chartered Accountant Nitin Kaushik explained on X, "Gold gave security. Equity gave prosperity.”

He said that parents have long told their children that "gold is the best investment," but he added that while safety feels comforting, true wealth comes from growth.

"Lesson: Safety feels good, but wealth comes from growth. Don't just preserve, let your money work harder," he wrote.