Investing In Gold Jewellery May Take 5-7 Years To Break Even — CA Shares 'The Truth' About Gold Investing

Buying gold jewellery remains a preferred choice among Indian investors due to secure returns and price surge over the years. However, it may not be a financially rewarding step to invest in gold. In a recent post on X, Nitin Kaushik, a chartered accountant, has shared the drawbacks of seeing gold jewellery as an investment.

He said it could take years for buyers to break even. Kaushik also highlighted the difference between gold acquired for ornamentation and gold bought just for wealth building.

"We all grew up hearing: 'Buy gold'. But most of us end up buying jewellery, not pure gold," Kaushik wrote. He said that 24K gold, which is 99.9% pure, qualifies as "investment grade." In contrast, 22K gold contains 91.6% gold, 18K contains 75%, and 14K only 58.5%.

"A 22K ornament worth Rs 50,000 actually has only ~Rs 45,800 of gold," he added.

Kaushik mentioned that several hidden costs eat into the value of gold jewellery. He said that making charges can range from 10% to 25%, even higher for designer pieces. On top of that, buyers pay 3% GST. Apart from that, jewellers usually buy back ornaments at a rate lower than the market price. As such, he said, "You may need 5–7 years just to 'break even' on jewellery."