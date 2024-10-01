Interest Rates On Small Savings Schemes To Remain Unchanged For Third Quarter

The Department of Economic Affairs has announced that the interest rates on the various small savings schemes including PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi will remain unchanged for the third quarter beginning October 1. The government has maintained status quo on the interest rates for these schemes for the last three quarters.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the third quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from October 1, 2024, and ending on December 31, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25," said the notification from the Ministry of Finance.