NDTV ProfitPersonal FinanceInterest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Kept Unchanged For December Quarter
ADVERTISEMENT

Interest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Kept Unchanged For December Quarter

The government updates the interest rates for small savings schemes on a quarterly basis.

30 Sep 2024, 06:48 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>These schemes are backed by the central government, providing a sovereign guarantee. Image for representational purpose. (Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@micheile?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">micheile henderson</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/savings?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
These schemes are backed by the central government, providing a sovereign guarantee. Image for representational purpose. (Source: micheile henderson/ Unsplash)

The Union government on Monday left the interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged for the October–December quarter of the current financial year.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from Oct 1, 2024, and ending on Dec. 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2024, to Sept 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25," the Ministry of Finance said in a notification.

Interest Rates Breakup

  • Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme: Deposits will attract an interest rate of 8.2%, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1%.

  • Public Provident Fund: The interest rate retained at 7.1%.

  • Post Office Savings Scheme: The interest rate is retained at 4%.

  • Kisan Vikas Patra: The interest rate will be 7.5%, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

  • National Savings Certificate: The interest rate retained at 7.7%.

  • Post Office Monthly Income Scheme: The interest rate retained at 7.4%.

  • Senior Citizen Savings Scheme: The interest rate retained at 8.2%.

The government updates the interest rates for small savings schemes, primarily managed by post offices and banks, on a quarterly basis. These schemes are backed by the central government, providing a sovereign guarantee.

The last time rates for certain schemes were revised was for the quarter ending Dec. 31, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ

TDS Adds Another Wrinkle To Floating Rate Savings Bonds
Opinion
TDS Adds Another Wrinkle To Floating Rate Savings Bonds
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT