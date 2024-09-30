Interest Rates On Small Saving Schemes Kept Unchanged For December Quarter

The Union government on Monday left the interest rates on various small savings schemes unchanged for the October–December quarter of the current financial year.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from Oct 1, 2024, and ending on Dec. 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter (July 1, 2024, to Sept 30, 2024) of FY 2024-25," the Ministry of Finance said in a notification.