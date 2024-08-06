Infrastructure Funds Among Worst Hit In Monday’s Equity Rout

Infrastructure-focused thematic funds, an investor favourite and one of the top performers over the past year and a half, were the worst hit after the release of weak US economic data and the unwinding of the Yen carry trade hit Indian shores at the start of the week.

The broad-based selling on Monday saw the benchmark Nifty 50 lose 2.7% and the broader market gauges—the NSE Midcap 150 and the Small Cap 250—lose 3.5% and 4.2% respectively, with most listed stocks losing ground. Infrastructure thematic funds were the worst performers among sectoral and thematic funds, which became the second largest actively-managed equity mutual fund category earlier this year.

These schemes lost over 3.5% on average, with the worst performer, Quant Infrastructure Fund, losing 4.4%. UTI Infrastructure Fund lost the least ground, seeing its net asset value dropping 3.1% from Friday’s close. The Nifty Infrastructure Index, the benchmark for most of these schemes, dropped 3.3% on Monday.