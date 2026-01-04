Influencer Economy Has Real Sway —And A Real Risk To Your Retirement Planning

As Indians worry more about their financial futures, a growing number are turning not to advisors or institutions — but to social media. The PGIM India Retirement Readiness Survey 2025 reveals how deeply the influencer economy has entered personal finance, and why that shift is raising red flags.

According to the survey, 23% of respondents follow finance influencers for money-related guidance. For a generation raised on reels and threads, financial advice is increasingly consumed in bite-sized, algorithm-friendly formats. The problem is what happens next. Nearly 32% of those who follow influencers admit to acting on financial advice without verifying it.