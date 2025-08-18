IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card Launched: Benefits, Joining Fee, How To Apply And All You Need To Know
IndiGo IDFC FIRST Co-Branded Credit Card offers the benefits of both Mastercard and RuPay networks.
IndiGo has partnered with IDFC FIRST Bank to launch the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card, a co-branded travel card that combines the benefits of both Mastercard and RuPay networks.
This dual-network feature, introduced under a single application, aims to provide wider acceptance across domestic, international and UPI transactions, according to an official release.
Key Features Of IndiGo IDFC FIRST Credit Card
Dual-Network Access: Customers will receive a combined welcome kit with both Mastercard and RuPay cards. The dual network features can be accessed through one application, widening usage across POS, e-commerce and UPI payments.
Flexible Application Routes: Customers can apply either by paying a Rs 4,999 joining fee or with a Rs 1 lakh fixed deposit to secure guaranteed approval without a joining fee.
Welcome And Activation Benefits: The card offers vouchers worth up to 5,000 IndiGo BluChips and complimentary IndiGo meal vouchers. Customers can get an extra 3,000 BluChips on spending Rs 1 lakh within 90 days from the date of the issuance of the credit card.
Accelerated Rewards: Cardholders can earn up to 22 IndiGo BluChips per Rs 100 spent on bookings through IndiGo’s website and app, plus milestone rewards of up to 25,000 BluChips per annum.
Travel Privileges: The card comes with a low forex markup of 1.49%, trip cancellation cover, travel insurance, and lifestyle perks.
Introducing the IndiGo IDFC FIRST Co-Branded Credit Card. Earn IndiGo BluChips on every spend & get IndiGo BluChip vouchers of up to 30,000 annually.— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 13, 2025
Apply Now: https://t.co/S6DoyLsg89 #goIndiGo@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/IjaWLGAp4C
According to an official press release, customers spending Rs 12 lakh annually (with 15% on IndiGo flight bookings) could earn up to 60,000 BluChips in addition to bonus vouchers of 25,000 IndiGo BluChips every year. This translates into multiple free flight redemptions each year.
"In the first year, they also enjoy additional Bonus vouchers of up to 8,000 IndiGo BluChips depending on their card type," a joint press release by the IDFC First Bank and IndiGo mentioned.
The card has been designed to be accessible to a broader set of customers. The FD-backed option removes traditional credit score barriers, ensuring more Indians can access premium travel benefits.
Speaking on the launch, Neetan Chopra, Chief Information and Digital Officer at IndiGo, said the initiative reflects IndiGo’s effort to make its BluChip loyalty programme more rewarding. "We are delighted to join hands with IDFC FIRST Bank to offer co-branded credit cards to our customers that enable them to convert their everyday expenses into BluChips and enjoy travel benefits on our ever-growing network," he said.