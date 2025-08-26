India Mulls Expanding Pension Investments To Include Gold ETFs

India’s pension regulator is considering easing investment restrictions after portfolio managers pushed for new ways to boost returns on a rapidly growing pool of retirement money, according to people familiar with the matter.

Retirement fund managers met senior officials from the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority in a series of meetings late last month and requested permission to invest in gold ETFs, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private matters. The regulator is considering the proposal, and has sent draft language on gold investments to the funds for feedback, the people said.

The pensions funds, which collectively manage about Rs 15.5 trillion ($177 billion) also asked for eased rules around real estate investment trusts and infrastructure trusts, they said. Currently, those funds are treated as alternative assets, and subject to a rule capping them at 5% of the pension’s overall investments.

The ask is the latest in a string of requests by the pension industry seeking more flexibility in how the funds can invest a growing pool of savings. Pension assets have more than tripled since the pandemic, driven by India’s economic growth and rising participation in the financial system.

In the last few months, managers have asked through an industry group for easier rules on the tenor and rating of securities they can buy, though the regulator hasn’t yet decided on the changes the pensions are seeking.

A senior official of the PFRDA declined to comment on the matter.