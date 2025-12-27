India Is Learning To Invest — Compounding Is Its Next Test, Says Groww-Bain And Co Report

India's household investing story is in the middle of a quiet but consequential shift. Savings are steadily moving out of fixed deposits and physical assets and into capital markets, even as the country remains far behind global peers in terms of how much household wealth is invested.

Yet, even as participation rises sharply, fresh data suggests India's real challenge lies not in getting people to start investing — but in getting them to stay invested long enough for compounding to work.

According to the Bain & Company–Groww ‘How India Invests 2025’ report, Indian household wealth stood at Rs 1,300–Rs 1,400 lakh crore in FY25, growing about 13% over the past five years. Of this, investable financial assets make up roughly 35%.