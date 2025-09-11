Income Tax Site Not Working? Complaints Flood Social Media Ahead Of Sept. 15 ITR Deadline

Business NewsPersonal FinanceIncome Tax Site Not Working? Complaints Flood Social Media Ahead Of Sept. 15 ITR Deadline
With only 4 days left to file, taxpayers complain of website glitches and login issues on the income tax e-filing portal.

11 Sep 2025, 11:40 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Taxpayers face glitches as the ITR filing deadline nears. (Source: Income Tax e-Filing Website)</p></div>
Taxpayers face glitches as the ITR filing deadline nears. (Source: Income Tax e-Filing Website)
Many taxpayers are reporting glitches and login issues on the income tax e-filing portal as the Sep. 15 deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 nears. Over the past couple of days, many users have reported glitches, slow navigation and login problems, raising concerns about filing returns within the due date.

On the night of Sep. 10, one user reported that the income tax website had been down for 10 minutes. The taxpayer added that it led to an auto logout after refreshing the page.

Complaints came in on Sept. 9 as well. A user shared a photo taken at 11:51 p.m. showing that the website had not been opening for the past half hour. With the deadline looming, the user said that taxpayers were unable to download the necessary details from the site and urged authorities to consider extending all due dates.

Other users echoed similar grievances. One wrote that the website is frequently malfunctioning and facing “lot of technical glitches.”

Another taxpayer claimed that ITR filing and 26AS details were not showing or available for download, requesting that the problem be resolved by the Income Tax Department soon.

A separate user asked if the site was down, noting that they were “unable to log in.”

Users also reported that technical problems were affecting various parts of the portal. On Sept. 9, one user said that the e-filing site was slow and glitchy, with OTP issues and delayed ITR utilities causing difficulties.

Several taxpayers have also appealed directly to authorities for relief.

One user wrote, “Due to continuous glitches in the Income Tax portal and late release of utilities, we request CBDT to kindly extend the ITR filing due date. ITR utilities came late and portal issues still continue. Extension of the due date is the need of the hour!”

Addressing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, another user wrote, “Due to continuous technical issues on the ITR filing portal, taxpayers are facing difficulties in filing their returns. We request that the deadline for ITR filing be extended to provide relief to taxpayers.”

Here are a few concerns raised by taxpayers over e-filing portal issues :

The technical issues have left many taxpayers anxious, especially as the final days of the filing window approach. Taxpayers across the country are expressing concerns that the persistent glitches could not allow the timely submission of returns, while calls for a deadline extension continue to grow louder.

