Income Tax Site Not Working? Complaints Flood Social Media Ahead Of Sept. 15 ITR Deadline

Many taxpayers are reporting glitches and login issues on the income tax e-filing portal as the Sep. 15 deadline for filing the income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 nears. Over the past couple of days, many users have reported glitches, slow navigation and login problems, raising concerns about filing returns within the due date.

On the night of Sep. 10, one user reported that the income tax website had been down for 10 minutes. The taxpayer added that it led to an auto logout after refreshing the page.