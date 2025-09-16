Business NewsPersonal FinanceITR Filed But Not e-Verified? Check Last Date For E-Verification
ADVERTISEMENT

ITR Filed But Not e-Verified? Check Last Date For E-Verification

Taxpayers need to verify income tax returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.

16 Sep 2025, 05:13 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Picture used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
Picture used for representational purpose only. (Photo: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Union government has extended the due date for filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 by a day to September 16 as technical glitches disrupted filings on the last day.

A record over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till Sept. 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a post on X.

With tax filing done, many taxpayers have raised a query if they have to verify their returns before the Sept. 16 deadline. It should be noted that only filing ITR is not enough; taxpayers also have to e-verify their ITR to finish the process.

Deadline To e-Verify

According to e-verification-related FAQs on the Income Tax website, the deadline for e-verification or submission of ITR is 30 days from the date of filing the return of income. If ITR is uploaded and ITR-V (verification) is submitted within 30 days of uploading, then in such cases the date of verification shall be considered as the date of filing of ITR.

Taxpayers need to verify Income Tax Returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.

How To e-Verify ITR

The most convenient and instant way to verify ITR is e-Verification. You can e-Verify your Income Tax Return using any of the several modes available on the e-Filing portal. You can choose any one of the following modes available for e-Verification:

  • Digital Signature Certificate

  • Aadhaar OTP

  • Electronic Verification Code (using bank account / demat account)

  • Electronic Verification Code (using Bank ATM - offline method)

  • Net Banking

ALSO READ

ITR Deadline: Unable To Access E-Filing Portal? Tax Dept Shares 'Simple Steps' To Resolve Issue
Opinion
ITR Deadline: Unable To Access E-Filing Portal? Tax Dept Shares 'Simple Steps' To Resolve Issue
Read More

The Income Tax Department said more than 7 crore I-T returns have been filed till evening as the filing deadline closes in, amid netizens complaining of glitches in the I-T department portal for e-filing and advance tax payment.

ITR filings have shown consistent growth over the years, reflecting rising compliance and the widening of the tax base. For AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore for AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5% year-on-year growth.

According to the Income Tax Department data, the total number of ITRs filed till September 15, 2025, is 7,08,89,145.

The data also showed that 6,23,03,847 (about 6.23 crore) ITRs had been verified. This means that about 86 lakh ITRs (7,08,89,145 minus 6,23,03,847 =85,85,298) were filed but not verified as of September 15, 2025.

ALSO READ

ITR Filing 2025: Over Seven Crore Citizens Filed Returns — Here's What To Do If You Missed The Deadline
Opinion
ITR Filing 2025: Over Seven Crore Citizens Filed Returns — Here's What To Do If You Missed The Deadline
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT