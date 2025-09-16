ITR Filed But Not e-Verified? Check Last Date For E-Verification

The Union government has extended the due date for filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 by a day to September 16 as technical glitches disrupted filings on the last day.

A record over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till Sept. 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a post on X.

With tax filing done, many taxpayers have raised a query if they have to verify their returns before the Sept. 16 deadline. It should be noted that only filing ITR is not enough; taxpayers also have to e-verify their ITR to finish the process.