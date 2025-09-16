ITR Filed But Not e-Verified? Check Last Date For E-Verification
Taxpayers need to verify income tax returns to complete the return filing process. Without verification within the stipulated time, an ITR is treated as invalid.
The Union government has extended the due date for filing income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 by a day to September 16 as technical glitches disrupted filings on the last day.
A record over 7.3 crore ITRs were filed till Sept. 15, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore, the Central Board of Direct Taxes said in a post on X.
With tax filing done, many taxpayers have raised a query if they have to verify their returns before the Sept. 16 deadline. It should be noted that only filing ITR is not enough; taxpayers also have to e-verify their ITR to finish the process.
Deadline To e-Verify
According to e-verification-related FAQs on the Income Tax website, the deadline for e-verification or submission of ITR is 30 days from the date of filing the return of income. If ITR is uploaded and ITR-V (verification) is submitted within 30 days of uploading, then in such cases the date of verification shall be considered as the date of filing of ITR.
How To e-Verify ITR
The most convenient and instant way to verify ITR is e-Verification. You can e-Verify your Income Tax Return using any of the several modes available on the e-Filing portal. You can choose any one of the following modes available for e-Verification:
Digital Signature Certificate
Aadhaar OTP
Electronic Verification Code (using bank account / demat account)
Electronic Verification Code (using Bank ATM - offline method)
Net Banking
A record 7.3 crore+ ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last yearâs 7.28 crore.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 15, 2025
We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance.
To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025). pic.twitter.com/v1iykwFNKP
According to the Income Tax Department data, the total number of ITRs filed till September 15, 2025, is 7,08,89,145.
The data also showed that 6,23,03,847 (about 6.23 crore) ITRs had been verified. This means that about 86 lakh ITRs (7,08,89,145 minus 6,23,03,847 =85,85,298) were filed but not verified as of September 15, 2025.