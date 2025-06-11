Income Tax Returns: How To Claim Deductions For Health Insurance Premiums

When it comes to reducing your income tax liability, one of the most effective options is claiming deductions on health insurance premiums. Under Section 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961, taxpayers can avail significant tax benefits by buying health insurance for themselves and their families.

As the ITR filing season of Financial Year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) has already started, it’s time to gather all proofs to claim deductions. It’s important to note that you can only claim the health insurance deductions under the old tax regime.

Here’s how you can claim deductions for payments towards health insurance premiums while filing your Income Tax Return (ITR) for FY 2024-25.