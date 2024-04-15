Income Tax Returns: Correct Details, Careful Filing Is The Game To Play

One of the main areas where taxpayers face a problem in filing their returns early is with respect to the tax deduction at source. There is TDS taking place from several sources, including salaries, interest income, dividends, among others.

The tax that has been deducted in the final quarter of the year is usually reflected in the tax records once the required TDS return has been filed by the tax deductor. It is witnessed that these details are available mostly in the month of June. The taxpayer cannot file their return until they have the TDS certificate details with them and till the time that this is issued, they are stuck and cannot move ahead even if they have all the other details ready. This is one of the main reasons where most of the people will find a bottleneck, which results in a position where the real return filing process happens only after the middle of June.

In some cases, especially when it comes to accrued interest, there is no way that the taxpayer even knows how much is the accrued income and the tax deducted till the time that they get the required Form 16A from the financial entity. In such cases, too, there is no option but to wait for the details to come before the ITR is filed.