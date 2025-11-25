Income Tax Refund FY 2024-25: Expected Timeline, Reasons For Delay And What We Know So Far

Visit the Income Tax e-Filing portal (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/) and log in with your PAN or Aadhaar and password.

Go to e-File and select Income Tax Returns.

Click on View Filed Returns.

Choose AY 2025-26.

Select View Details to see your return and refund status.

Similarly, taxpayers can check the refund status via the official website of NSDL by using their PAN.

Taxpayers who missed the Sept. 16, 2025, deadline still have the option to file a belated ITRs by Dec. 31, 2025.