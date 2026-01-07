Income Tax Refund Delays: Taxpayers May Have To Wait For Another Year — Here's Why

Many taxpayers are still waiting for their income tax refunds for the Assessment Year (AY) 2025–26. According to the latest figures available on the Income Tax (I-T) Department’s portal, about 61 lakh returns had not been processed by Jan. 6, 2026, delaying refunds for lakhs of people.

Delays of this nature often leave taxpayers on edge after the Dec. 31, 2025, deadline for belated returns. However, going beyond the Dec. 31 deadline does not breach any legal provisions.

As per Section 143(1), tax returns for the financial year 2024–25 can be processed by the IT Department up to Dec. 31, 2026. This effectively grants the authorities a one-year window to finish processing, regardless of whether belated and revised return deadlines have expired.

Missing the Dec. 31 timeline is not uncommon for tax refunds, as the I-T department faces no penal action within the one-year window. The only financial implication is the requirement to compensate taxpayers with interest at 0.5% per month under Section 244A of the Income-tax Act, 1961.