Income Tax Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Check Status Online
An income tax refund is the amount returned to a taxpayer when they have paid more tax than the due amount during the financial year.
The Income Tax Department has processed most of the refunds for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26). However, many taxpayers who filed their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the extended deadline of Sept. 16 are still waiting for refunds.
According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman, Ravi Agrawal, the low-value refunds are being processed quickly and the department is in the final stages of verifying high-value refunds. The delay has been caused by pending scrutiny of high-value refunds and system-flagged claims. The CBDT Chairman has assured that the pending refunds are expected to be processed by December 2025.
Taxpayers, waiting for refunds, can check their status online through the Income Tax Department’s official website and the NSDL portal.
Steps To Check Income Tax Refund Status From E-Filing Portal
1. Go to the official Income Tax e-filing portal.
2. Select the ‘Login’ option and sign in using your PAN and password credentials.
3. After logging in, you will reach the home dashboard. From the main menu, choose e-File, go to ‘Income Tax Returns’, and visit ‘View Filed Returns’.
4. A list of your filed tax returns will appear, organised by assessment year. The refund status for each year will be visible alongside the relevant entry.
Steps To Check Income Tax Refund Status From Protean (NSDL) TIN Website
1. Visit the NSDL website’s refund tracking page via this link.
2. Provide your PAN and choose the appropriate assessment year before clicking ‘Proceed’.
3. Your refund details will appear on the screen once the information is submitted.
The refund process starts once your income tax return has been e-verified. Typically, taxpayers receive their refund within four to five weeks after filing.
Suppose the refund isn’t credited within this period. In that case, it’s advisable to check for errors in your filed return, look out for any notices from the Income Tax Department, or track your refund status online via the official income tax e-filing portal.
Taxpayers who missed filing their ITRs by the Sept. 16 deadline can now file a belated return until Dec. 31, 2025.