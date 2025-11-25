⁠Income Tax Refund Delayed? Here’s How To Check Status Online

The Income Tax Department has processed most of the refunds for the financial year 2024-25 (AY 2025-26). However, many taxpayers who filed their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) before the extended deadline of Sept. 16 are still waiting for refunds.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman, Ravi Agrawal, the low-value refunds are being processed quickly and the department is in the final stages of verifying high-value refunds. The delay has been caused by pending scrutiny of high-value refunds and system-flagged claims. The CBDT Chairman has assured that the pending refunds are expected to be processed by December 2025.

An income tax refund is the amount returned to a taxpayer when they have paid more tax than the due amount during the financial year. This typically occurs when taxes deducted at source or advance payments exceed the final tax liability after accounting for deductions and exemptions.

Taxpayers, waiting for refunds, can check their status online through the Income Tax Department’s official website and the NSDL portal.