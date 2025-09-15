ITR Filing Due Date Extension Live: No Extension In Deadline — Check Process, Penalty And Mistakes To Avoid

Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the original July 31 deadline to Sept. 15 due to changes in ITR forms and Excel utilities. But with just hours left, many are still facing challenges in completing their income tax filing.

If a taxpayer misses the ITR deadline and fails to report the income within the stipulated time, they are likely to face penalties. The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to file belated returns, but it may come with additional fines.