ITR Filing Due Date Extension Live: No Extension In Deadline — Check Process, Penalty And Mistakes To Avoid

The Income Tax Department clarified on Monday that deadline for filing income tax returns or ITRs is September 15, 2025.

15 Sep 2025, 11:30 AM IST i
The Income Tax Department clarified on Monday that deadline for filing income tax returns or ITRs is September 15, 2025. With this, the taxpayers now have less than 24 hours to file their ITRs. The clarification came on the back of fake news that the due date was extended further.

IT Return Filing: What If Today's Deadline Is Missed

Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had extended the original July 31 deadline to Sept. 15 due to changes in ITR forms and Excel utilities. But with just hours left, many are still facing challenges in completing their income tax filing.

If a taxpayer misses the ITR deadline and fails to report the income within the stipulated time, they are likely to face penalties. The Income Tax Department allows taxpayers to file belated returns, but it may come with additional fines.

ITR Last Date: Using AI Tax Advisors To File Returns

Many people prefer to use free chatbots such as ChatGPT to seek investment advice and simplify their ITR and other financial processes.

These AI-powered tax advisors can help in understanding deductions, investment declarations and help guide you through the ITR process quickly.

This said, its best not to rely on AI today given the high traffic on the tax portal may delay the process or cause glitches.

ITR Deadline Today: What Is Advance Tax

Simply put, anyone who has an income, where tax is not deducted at the source, is liable to pay advance tax.

It has to be paid if the tax on the income earned exceeds Rs 10,000, after deducting the tax that was already paid at source. Advance tax is the amount of income tax that should be paid in four quarterly instalments for any external income that is not taxed at the source.

It’s a 'pay-as-you-earn' system that breaks up the tax flow evenly throughout the year, into four quarterly payments.

ITR Last Date: Multiple Income Sources

The income from multiple sources, such as investments, capital gains, rental properties and multiple employers, should be declared properly in the ITR filing to avoid notices and penalties.

For taxpayers with multiple sources of income, it’s advisable to declare all income sources and amounts clearly in the ITR form. It’s also necessary to submit relevant documents where needed.

ITR Last Date: What's The Penalty For A Missed Deadline?

If one fails to file the ITR by the due date, then they could face a penalty under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. A delay could attract a late fee of Rs 5,000.

However, if the total income is below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is limited to Rs 1,000. It’s advisable to file your ITR within the due date and avoid the penalties.

