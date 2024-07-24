Income Tax Day 2024: History, Significance, Facts And More

This day is celebrated on July 24 to mark the introduction of income tax in India in 1860 by Sir James Wilson. While this initial implementation laid the groundwork, it was the comprehensive Income-Tax Act of 1922 that established a structured tax system in the country.

This Act not only formalised various income tax authorities, but also laid the foundation for a systematic administration framework.

Computerisation in 1981 marked a major milestone as electronic challans were introduced. In 2009, the Centralised Processing Centre (CPC) was set up in Bengaluru to handle the bulk processing of e-filed and paper returns.

Income Tax Day not only honours the historical development of tax administration in India, but also highlights the continuous advancements and modernisation efforts to create an efficient system.