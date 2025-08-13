Income Tax Bill 2025: CA Shares ‘Why The Middle Class Should Pay Attention'

For many middle-class taxpayers, income tax filing remains a daunting task. The existing system’s technicalities and jargon often force people to seek professional help, adding to the cost and inconvenience. As Kaushik highlights in his post, “Complex rules mean most taxpayers need intermediaries to file returns.”

The new bill aims to simplify the process, making tax compliance more accessible and less time-consuming.

Kaushik highlighted the major changes introduced in the bill, writing, “Tax refunds flexibility: Even if you file ITR late, you can claim refunds. Intercorporate Dividend Deduction (Section 80M) benefits expanded. Special corporate tax rate (115BAA) benefits extended. NIL TDS certificate available for those with no tax liability.”

As such, one of the bill’s main goals is to streamline procedures so that taxpayers can become more self-reliant. This means fewer complications and more transparency in how taxes are filed and refunds processed.