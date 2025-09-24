Income Tax Audit Report 2025: Last Day On Sept. 30—Who Needs To File A Tax Audit?

With the tax audit deadline around the corner, businesses and professionals must ensure their reports for the financial year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) are submitted on time. Taxpayers required to file the report must do so on the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal by Sept. 30.

This applies to entities like companies, proprietorships, and partners in firms, whose accounts are subject to audit. While the final date to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) is Oct. 31, the audit report must be submitted first.