Income Tax Audit 2025: Deadline To Penalty—Here's What Taxpayers Must Note

The deadline to submit Income Tax Audits for the financial year 2024-25 is Sept. 30. This comes weeks after the due date to file income tax return (ITR) for most salaried individuals, Hindu Undivided Family (HUFs), and other entities. Taxpayers whose accounts require the official audits have been asked to file their income tax returns by Oct. 31 for FY25.

This includes companies, proprietorships and partners in firms. Prior to this, they are required to submit the audit report by Sept. 30 to proceed further. For now, this remains the deadline as the Income Tax Department is yet to announce any extension to the due date to file the tax audit.