What's 10-30-50 Rule? Radhika Gupta's Smart-Money Habits To Accumulate Wealth

The essence of Gupta’s investment formula is that financial planning does not mean giving up life’s pleasures entirely.

“Reality is life is not a choice between YOLO and savings... It’s a balance,” she said.

A popular trend among the youth, especially Generation Z, YOLO is the acronym of “you only live once”. This refers to making the most of the present moment, even with extravagant lifestyle expenses.

To achieve the balance, Gupta recommended a straightforward framework — save 10% of your income in your 20s, 30% in your 30s and 50% in your 40s.

“In your 20s: Save 10% (or even 1% if that’s all you can manage — habits matter more than amounts). In your 30s: Save 30%. Life and goals get serious. In your 40s: Save 50%. This is peak income, make the most of it,” she wrote.

Gupta also advised automating savings to make it effortless. She coined the term SDS — Savings Deducted at Source — mirroring the concept of tax deducted at source.

“Young folks often tell me even 10% feels hard and then I ask them, well, how do you pay tax? Oh... tax is deducted at source! Why not do the same with your savings? Automate your SIPs, RDs, or FDs before you even see the money,” she suggested.

The CEO concluded by emphasising that disciplined saving does not need to come at the cost of life’s joys. “You can do both — buy the handbag and save money for the start-up, and that Gen Z is real flex,” Gupta wrote, reinforcing the idea that strategic saving and responsible spending can coexist.

