In Your 40s? Here's How You Can Still Build A Rs 1 Crore Corpus With Smart Planning
Becoming a crorepati is a dream for many Indians. While young professionals are actively chasing this goal, even those in their 40s can still achieve it with the right financial strategy.
While such a goal may seem challenging, tools like SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in mutual funds and gold investments can play a key role in turning this dream into a reality.
For this, let us assume someone aged 40 decides to invest in a mix of gold and SIPs. This combination helps diversify risk and brings balance to their investment portfolio. Over the past year, equity-oriented portfolios have faced challenges due to global volatility. In contrast, gold has performed strongly, delivering nearly 50% returns during this period, including 8–9% returns in September alone.
Hence, with a medium term investment outlook, investors can expect gold and SIP to help them build a substantial corpus with the power of compounding.
Investment In Mutual Funds
Monthly amount: Rs 18,000
Step Up % (annual): 10%
Investment duration: 10 years
Expected rate of return: 12%
Invested amount: Rs 34,42,483
Estimated returns: Rs 26,31,303
Total value: Rs 60,73,787
Here, we have used the step-up SIP technique, increasing the initial investment amount by 10% annually. This approach helps build wealth faster, making it easier to reach a Rs 1 crore corpus over time without burdening the investor.
Investment In Gold
Monthly contribution: Rs 19,000
Investment duration: 10 years
Expected rate of return: 10% (based on Gold’s average historical returns)
Invested amount: Rs 22,80,000
Estimated returns: Rs 16,44,488
Total value: Rs 39,24,488
As it can be seen, with an investment amount of around Rs 56 lakhs, one can create a corpus of Rs 1 crore in nearly 10 years. Investors should note that these return figures are an estimate based on historical trends. Equities and gold investments are never guaranteed and it is always recommended to consult with an expert before making any significant financial commitment.