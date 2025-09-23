In Your 40s? Here's How You Can Still Build A Rs 1 Crore Corpus With Smart Planning

Becoming a crorepati is a dream for many Indians. While young professionals are actively chasing this goal, even those in their 40s can still achieve it with the right financial strategy.

While such a goal may seem challenging, tools like SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) in mutual funds and gold investments can play a key role in turning this dream into a reality.

For this, let us assume someone aged 40 decides to invest in a mix of gold and SIPs. This combination helps diversify risk and brings balance to their investment portfolio. Over the past year, equity-oriented portfolios have faced challenges due to global volatility. In contrast, gold has performed strongly, delivering nearly 50% returns during this period, including 8–9% returns in September alone.

Hence, with a medium term investment outlook, investors can expect gold and SIP to help them build a substantial corpus with the power of compounding.