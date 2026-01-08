IDFC First Bank Revises Savings Rates — Check New Structure And Categories

IDFC First Bank has rolled out another revision to its savings account interest rates, effective January 9, 2025, lowering the headline rate by 50 basis points and reshuffling balance slabs — changes that will directly impact depositors tracking returns on idle cash.

The highest savings account rate has been cut to 6.5% per annum, down from the earlier 7%, marking a notable pullback after the bank’s aggressive high-rate strategy. Alongside the rate cut, the bank has also reworked its account balance categories, altering how interest is calculated for different deposit sizes.