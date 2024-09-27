ICICI Prudential To HDFC: A Look At Largest Schemes Of Top 10 Mutual Fund Houses
The Indian investor's increasing traction towards mutual funds is clearer than ever in the numbers. With the inflows into the mutual fund industry standing at Rs 1.08 lakh crore in August, the assets under management of the industry has taken leaps over the years.
The growth spurt in the AUM of the mutual fund industry has positively reflected on the AUM of the fund houses as well.
The average AUM across all the funds stand at Rs 16,608 crore, according to data complied by MoneyFront. Mutual fund houses have seen the largest inflows into schemes under the sectoral and thematic category.
The Market Leaders
With sectoral and thematic schemes stealing the spotlight, 50-55% of these schemes have outperformed the benchmarks. The average AUM of thematic funds stand at Rs 4,351 crore. The recent returns have been alluring Indian investors into the category and the traction has only increased.
Among the sectoral and thematic funds that have outperformed, infrastructure, economic reforms and other sectors like power have led the market. Along with a couple schemes from healthcare, the infra sector takes the lead, according to Mohit Gang, co-founder and chief executive officer of MoneyFront.
Performance And AUM
Funds with AUM lesser than Rs 7,000 crore are the top performers across fund houses. The AUM of mid caps is around Rs 36,938 crore. Small caps follow with Rs 30,575 crore AUM. But small and mid caps, have been performing well despite their high AUM.