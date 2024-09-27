ICICI Prudential To HDFC: A Look At Largest Schemes Of Top 10 Mutual Fund Houses

The Indian investor's increasing traction towards mutual funds is clearer than ever in the numbers. With the inflows into the mutual fund industry standing at Rs 1.08 lakh crore in August, the assets under management of the industry has taken leaps over the years.

The growth spurt in the AUM of the mutual fund industry has positively reflected on the AUM of the fund houses as well.

The average AUM across all the funds stand at Rs 16,608 crore, according to data complied by MoneyFront. Mutual fund houses have seen the largest inflows into schemes under the sectoral and thematic category.