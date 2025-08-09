ICICI Bank Hikes Minimum Average Balance — Here's Where It Stands Versus HDFC, Axis Bank, SBI And Others

ICICI Bank has sharply raised its minimum average monthly balance requirement for metro and urban savings account holders to Rs 50,000 for new accounts effective August 1. This marks a fivefold jump from the earlier Rs 10,000 threshold, making ICICI Bank’s minimum average balance, the steepest among major Indian banks.

By contrast, other leading private sector peers in India such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank continue to maintain a relatively lower minimum average balance of Rs 10,000 for customers in metro or urban areas.

Other private sector lenders such as IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank and DBS Bank India also ask customers to maintain minimum average balance of Rs 10,000. Analysts believe ICICI Bank’s move is a clear signal that it is pivoting toward a more premium customer base such as foreign banks.