I-T Department Cautions Public Against Phishing Emails For Tax Refunds

The Income Tax Department advised taxpayers to verify refund status only on the official website.

18 Jul 2025, 11:24 PM IST i
The Income Tax Department on Friday cautioned the public against phishing emails relating to tax refund. (Source: Unsplash)

The Income Tax Department on Friday cautioned the public against phishing emails relating to tax refund and asked people not to click on suspicious links. In a post on X, the I-T department said it never asks for bank details or personal information of a taxpayer via email.

It advised taxpayers to verify refund status only on the official website (incometax.gov.in).

"Fake Income Tax Refund Email Warning! Received an email about an 'Income Tax Refund' requiring urgent 'manual confirmation'? This is a #phishing scam!" the I-T department said.

