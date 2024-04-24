The Mutual Fund Show: Hybrid Schemes Help Offset Global Uncertainties, Growth Concerns

Hybrid funds comprise a blend of assets such as stocks, gold and bonds. And amid uncertainties such as global conflicts, such schemes could be ideal for investors.

They’re favoured for their inclusion of both stocks and bonds, according to Udayan Adhye, who is involved in finance and investing, social media profile analysis and statistics. “The stocks aid growth, while bonds lend stability,” he said.

“One advantage of hybrid funds is the opportunity to experience the advantages of all these funds. It’s a good way to enter the market due to global uncertainties and growth concerns.”

Pankaj Mathpal, founder and CEO, Optima Money Managers, concurred. Hybrid funds have diversification across equity, debt, commodities and real estate, he said. “Investors can have multiple asset classes in one scheme, depending on the objective of the scheme.”

Mathpal listed the advantages of hybrid funds:

Blend of equity and debt allows better risk management.

Debt instruments provide stability and income.

Appeal to investors looking for mid-rate risk exposure.

Gold and silver offer a hedge against inflation.

Provide a smoother investment experience vs pure equity funds.

Good for investors not comfortable with managing equity and debt portfolio individually.

The positives of such schemes, according to Adhye, are:

Diversification of assets.

Automatic portfolio rebalancing without it being a taxable event.

Smoother returns vs an all-equity portfolio.

In terms of conservative hybrid funds, Mathpal said: “(They’re) treated as debt funds for taxation purposes, and gains are taxable at the slab rate applicable to the investors.”

He recommended multi-asset allocation funds, with his top picks being Quant Multi Asset Allocation Fund and ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund.

Adhye’s top picks include HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Pru Multi Asset Fund and Edelweiss Balanced Advantage Fund.