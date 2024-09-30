Slip In Credit Card Issues May Boost Holder Profitability, Says HSBC

Some may have gotten their first credit card in hopes of buying the Coldplay concert tickets, but the industry’s net credit card issuances have slipped, according to an HSBC report.

Ideas like retail therapy and Buy Now, Pay Later are growing faster than ever, and a credit card becomes the perfect vehicle that facilitates this. Thanks to the easy access a credit card gives, the holder can buy products they can or cannot afford.

Despite the increased traction, credit card spending growth dipped to 13% in August, compared to 32% growth in the same period last year.