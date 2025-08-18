How You Can Double Rs 5 Lakh Without Taking A Risk: Rule Of 72 Explained

For long-term financial planning, two factors play a crucial role: the investment amount and the tenure. Due to the power of compounding, a longer tenure can help you build a sizeable corpus even with a small amount. Doubling the invested amount is a major financial goal for many investors and tenure is key. Through a combination of strategic investments, investors try to maximise returns even if it means taking higher risks.

However, it is better to have realistic goals for investment strategies to avoid any financial stress. Depending on the asset type, simple tried and tested methods can also help one achieve ambitious targets.

The ‘Rule of 72’ is a simple way to estimate how long it will take to double your money at a fixed annual rate of return.