‘How To Waste Money Quickly’: 22-Year-Old Woman Given ‘Nine Months To Live’ Seeks Spending Advice

A 22-year-old woman, diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour and given just nine months to live, turned to Reddit for advice on how to spend her $24,000. It’s the money she had originally set aside for university. Now, she is asking the internet how best to spend it on herself as the doctors have predicted that she may live for nine more months.

“I am 22 (f) and I just learned last week that I have a terminal brain tumour…the doctor gave me 9 months at most to live,” she wrote on Reddit’s r/Advice forum, adding, “I want to spend all the money before I die.”

She briefly considered leaving the money to her siblings, but quickly realised she had never lived for herself. “I don’t go out, I don’t do substances, I hardly buy nice clothes. I have never smoked or touched alcohol,” she wrote.

That clarity pushed her to seek ideas for a final, personal indulgence. “I just want to give myself a parting gift,” she added.

Here’s her complete post: