How To Use Your Diwali Bonus To Kickstart Wedding Savings

Diwali, the festival of lights, often comes with a little extra cheer in the form of a bonus. For many, it’s about shopping for new clothes, having sweets, or buying new gadgets. But if you’re planning a wedding, your Diwali bonus could serve a greater purpose.

If you received a Diwali bonus this year, it could be the right time to start planning for one of life's biggest expenses: a wedding. Here's how to make your bonus work for your wedding savings.