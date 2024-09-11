How To Use Multiple Nominees For Effective Financial Planning

A nominee for a financial investment is the first step in the entire process of ensuring that this is managed properly. The next question that arises once the nominee facility is available is the number of nominees that can be named for the investment. There are two aspects that have to be matched at this stage. One is the number of nominees that are actually required for the investment and the second is the number of nominees that are actually allowed by the financial institution, or other entity where the investment is made. For example, the existing banking guidelines in force allow for a single nominee as far as the bank accounts and deposits are concerned. This results in a position where only one nominee can actually be appointed. There is a move now to increase the number of nominees and this would mean that more than one person can be recorded as the nominee to get the payout.