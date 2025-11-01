How To Use Gold Bought During Diwali To Strengthen Your Finances

If you decide to sell or liquidate the gold by converting it to a more liquid form, such as a gold fund or ETF, keep your eye on market trends and cycles of the gold price. A high purchase price plus making charges often reduces the effective value on resale. So, timing is important.

After Diwali, the gold bought or received during the festival often ends up locked away for years. Allowing it to sit idle, however, means missing out on its financial potential. Gold continues to hold significant value beyond its festive or ornamental appeal, and managing it wisely can strengthen your finances.