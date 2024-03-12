How To Tackle Tax Mismatch Notices From Income Tax Department

The financial year 2023-24 is coming to an end and the date for the final installment of advance tax is also fast approaching. In this situation, the Income Tax Department has started sending out emails and SMS to taxpayers who have not paid the required advance tax, based on the income visible in their records.

This can cause quite a bit of concern for taxpayers, especially since it relates to payment of tax, but this need not be a concern if tackled properly. Here is how they can ensure that the entire situation is handled.