How To Save Rs 1 Crore For Your Child's Education: Investment Strategy Explained

Parenthood comes with many responsibilities, including ensuring the child's financial security. From insurance to investments, preparing in advance is key to getting timely yields. As the child grows, expenses often rise sharply, with higher education and extra-curricular activities adding new financial demands. However, you can make this journey less stressful through long-term planning.

Building a corpus of Rs 1 crore can provide a strong financial foundation and protect parents from unnecessary stress. An investment plan over a horizon of at least 15 years can help you easily accumulate Rs 1 crore even with small contributions.

By harnessing the power of compounding and spreading investments across assets, parents can support their child’s needs with confidence.