How To Retire At 45 With Rs 2 Crore Corpus: An Investment Plan

In India, the concept of FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) is gaining traction as more people wish to secure financial freedom at the earliest. Many young professionals are aiming to break free from the 9-to-5 grind much earlier than traditional norms and chase other dreams.

However, retiring early means lack of a steady income for a longer duration. That’s why, in order to retire earlier than the typical 60 years of age, one needs a decent corpus of at least Rs 2 crore.

While people who are just starting into the workforce have more flexibility to create this corpus, those who are in their 30s could also reach this goal with smart efforts.

For an investor aged 30, let’s see how to build a Rs 2-crore corpus to retire at the age of 45 years: