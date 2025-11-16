How To Restructure Your Salary To Pay Less Tax In FY26? Here's A Five-Point Guide

With the onset of H2FY26, it is the perfect time to explore ways to restructure your salary, which can help you save more on your total tax liability. As employers generally seek tax-saving declarations from employees ahead of the beginning of the new financial year, a request for structuring your salary could help in lowering your overall tax burden.

It’s advisable to discuss your financial needs and objectives with your employer before going ahead with a salary restructure. However, the tax regime you choose plays a crucial role in deciding total tax liability. Restructure your salary as per the tax regime, between the old and the new, to maximise deductions.

Several deductions like House Rent Allowance (HRA), Leave Travel Allowance (LTA), standard deduction and investment-related exemptions under Section 80C are available only under the old regime. On the other hand, the new regime offers lower tax rates with fewer exemptions.