How To Reduce Credit Card Interest When You Can't Pay In Full? Here's A 5-Point Guide
Avoid cash advances, use balance transfers when needed and keep on paying the minimum amount due to reduce the overall credit card debt burden.
Credit cards have become crucial financial tools these days due to the enormous flexibility and convenience they offer. Credit cards come with multiple benefits like discounts on shopping, reward points, exclusive deals on top brands and movie deals, among others. However, unrestricted spending or too much dependence on credit cards for regular expenses may lead to a debt trap.
All credit card users are mandated to pay the credit card bills within the due date. Credit card defaults many lead to higher interest charges and additional fees, while impacting your credit score.
A few simple steps include paying more than the minimum amount due each month, making multiple payments and looking into debt consolidation loans or balance transfers. Here are a few simple ways you can follow:
1. Make full payment every month
One strategy to avoid interest is to pay off your total credit card outstanding every month. Making on-time payments on all of your bills indicates to lenders that you are a dependable borrower. It could be beneficial to set up electronic reminders or automated payments.
2. Pay more than the minimum amount
Even if you are unable to pay the entire amount owed, making a larger payment than the minimum required can assist in lowering the overall interest amount. The minimum payment is usually only 2-5% of your total credit card outstanding. Making additional payments lowers the interest that is accrued on the unpaid balance and reduces it more quickly.
3. Opt for balance transfer
A temporary solution could be to move your credit card debt to a new card with a lower interest rate. This enables you to settle your debt without incurring further interest. Many credit cards also offer a balance transfer facility without additional charges during a promotional period. You can explore such options to reduce overall cost. However, be cautious to clear the balance transfer EMIs without any default.
4. Ask for lower interest rate
It’s advisable to contact your bank or credit card issuer to discuss your financial position. You can request to work out a feasible repayment plan at a reduced interest rate.
5. Convert outstanding amount to EMI
Several credit card issuers also allow converting the total outstanding to Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs). This will help you clear the total credit card outstanding by paying a small amount every month. This facility helps you manage your debt over a predetermined time period.
To conclude, credit card bills can lead to a debt trap. You can restore your financial stability even if you are unable to make your full credit card payment by taking a few proactive measures.