How To Protect Yourself From Credit Card Frauds? Here Are 4 Best Practices
Online banking has made it easier for users to apply for credit cards, and use them effortlessly. The downside to the increased use of credit cards is fraudulent activities.
Credit cards are commonly used in India to make payments for buying goods and services such as paying bills and shopping. These cards offer several perks such as discounts, cash back, and deals to users.
Cyber Dost, the official handle for cyber-safety and cybersecurity awareness of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has shared a post on X informing people about how they can stay vigilant against credit card fraud.
The post reads ‘Stay Vigilant: Safeguard your credit card against fraudsters with essential tips'.
"Stay vigilant: Safeguard your credit card against fraudsters with essential tips."
The post mentions the following four essential tips to protect oneself from credit card fraud:
Use reputable websites when shopping online.
Don’t read out the details of your credit card in public.
Monitor your bank statements regularly to identify any unauthorised charges.
Don’t provide your CVV when using your credit or debit card in person.
However, if an individual has fallen into the trap of fraudulent activity, they must reach out to their banks for further guidance.
They can also file a complaint on the portal in a few simple steps:
Step 1: Visit the official cybercrime portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in/.
Step 2: Click on ‘Register a Compliant’ under the Financial Fraud section.
Step 3: Click on the ‘File a Complaint’ option.
Step 4: Read through all details and click on ‘I Accept’ to file a complaint.