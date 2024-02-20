How To Protect Yourself From ATM Scams? Here Are 8 Best Practices
CERT-In, an organisation under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has shared a post on X updating people about the precautionary measures that they should follow while visiting ATMs.
Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are one of the most common mediums to withdraw cash as it saves people the hassle of going to banks. Being widely accessible at public locations such as airports, malls, and railway stations, ATMs are widely popular too.
However, the flip side to the widespread use is a surge in ATM fraud cases across the country over the years.
CERT-In, an organisation under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that is tasked with securing Indian cyberspace, has shared a post on X updating people about the precautionary measures that they should follow while visiting ATMs and using their debit or credit cards.
The post read ‘Beware of ATM Scams’
*Be cautious*
Never give your ATM cards to strangers.
Never share your PIN/CVV/OTP with anyone.
Safety tip of the day: Beware of ATM scams.#indiancert #cyberswachhtakendra #staysafeonline #cybersecurity #G20India #g20dewg #besafe #staysafe #mygov #Meity #onlinefraud #cybercrime #scam #cyberalert #CSK #CyberSecurityAwareness pic.twitter.com/bp4wEprgM9— CERT-In (@IndianCERT) February 19, 2024
The post further mentioned the following 8 best practices to protect oneself from any potential ATM scam:
Choose ATMs that are well-lit and equipped with surveillance cameras.
Always cover the keypad with your hands while entering your PIN.
When choosing the PIN of your credit or debit card make sure it's different from your/your close one’s date of birth and, the first/last digits of your phone number.
Always stay alert and don’t trust strangers who offer you any sort of assistance.
Always check the ATM before using it and look for any extra devices or abnormalities.
Always monitor your bank statements to detect unauthorised transactions.
Never share your PIN/CVV/OTP or any other card details with strangers.
Check the authenticity of the online platform before providing your card details for any financial transaction.
Set up in 2004, CERT-In collects data on cyber incidents and analyses them. The CERT-In team takes emergency measures in cases of cyber security breach.
Over the years, the team has regularly issued guidelines, practices, and precautionary measures to enable smooth functioning and to safeguard citizens from fraudulent cyber activities.